Barclays PLC Sells 5,220 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Service Co. International by 417.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 674,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,170,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,430 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,142,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,429,000 after purchasing an additional 371,145 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 24.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 545,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,162 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

