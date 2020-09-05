Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,350,108 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.62% of Macy’s worth $55,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,853 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,840,000 after purchasing an additional 319,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,267 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5,366.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,771,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,224,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 772,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.73.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

