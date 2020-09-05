Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 112,482 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Apache worth $56,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 44.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Apache by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 136.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

NYSE:APA opened at $14.60 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

