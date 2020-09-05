Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 91,467 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $57,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $3,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,601,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,696,037.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,372,838. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHVN stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.22. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $78.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

