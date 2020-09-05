Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $60,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EV opened at $40.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EV. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

