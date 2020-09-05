Oppenheimer Increases Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $140.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $3,459,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $748,885,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,228,626 shares in the company, valued at $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after buying an additional 610,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.