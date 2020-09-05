James R. Tobin Sells 5,600 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $55.26 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.