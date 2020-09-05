James R. Tobin Sells 5,600 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $55.26 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,092.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $43,604,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after buying an additional 641,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $15,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

