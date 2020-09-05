Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Zillow Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Several analysts recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $837,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,848.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,034,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,202,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,548,044 shares of company stock worth $194,378,652 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

