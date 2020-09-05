Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $250.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $214.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.26. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,571 shares of company stock valued at $21,693,799. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mongodb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

