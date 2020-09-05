Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $61,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 114,597 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

