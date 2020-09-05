Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63.50 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 49.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $63,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after buying an additional 511,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after buying an additional 1,996,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 425.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after buying an additional 1,267,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8,727.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 1,124,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $18.42 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

