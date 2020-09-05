Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $61,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 26.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 27.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 112.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 82,266 shares during the last quarter.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 107,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $4,557,972.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,672,554.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $65,380.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,195 shares of company stock valued at $25,120,963.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

