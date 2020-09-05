Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.98% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $64,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 537,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87.

