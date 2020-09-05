State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,669 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REXR. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

