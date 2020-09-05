Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $62,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 127.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $78.49 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

