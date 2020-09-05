Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

GBT opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.75. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,018,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,047. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

