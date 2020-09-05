Royal Bank of Canada Increases Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $160.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $23,119,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

