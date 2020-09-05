Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,889 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,022,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,162,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 478,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.