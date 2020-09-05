Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $64.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.69. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $669,505.23. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $88,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,685.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

