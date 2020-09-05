Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) to Hold

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QUOT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

QUOT opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $798.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.74. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $80,987.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at $488,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,142.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,355 shares of company stock valued at $180,054. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after buying an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,733,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 147,672 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 63.5% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,400,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,091 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,861,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,171,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 343,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

