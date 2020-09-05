Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $628,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,956,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,046,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00.
  • On Thursday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00.
  • On Monday, August 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $1,497,800.00.
  • On Friday, July 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00.
  • On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $699,200.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $584,800.00.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $599,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $318,450.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $633,200.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $62.60 on Friday. Moderna Inc has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. Moderna’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 124.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 175.6% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

