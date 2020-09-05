Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $133.00 at Deutsche Bank

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

Shares of FIVE opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $11,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

