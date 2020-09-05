Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Otter Tail worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 1,521.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 89,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $211,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTTR. Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

OTTR stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

