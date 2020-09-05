Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 78.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,030 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

