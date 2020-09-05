Brett Montgomery Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM) Stock

Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM) insider Brett Montgomery sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$335,000.00 ($239,285.71).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.04.

Tanami Gold NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold properties in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Groundrush/Central project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. Tanami Gold NL is based in Subiaco, Australia.

