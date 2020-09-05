Brett Montgomery Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM) Stock

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM) insider Brett Montgomery sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total value of A$335,000.00 ($239,285.71).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.04.

Tanami Gold Company Profile

Tanami Gold NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold properties in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Groundrush/Central project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. Tanami Gold NL is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanami Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanami Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brett Montgomery Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Tanami Gold NL Stock
Brett Montgomery Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Tanami Gold NL Stock
Zacks: Analysts Expect Middleby Corp to Post $0.95 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Expect Middleby Corp to Post $0.95 EPS
GameStop Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade
GameStop Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade
Barclays PLC Acquires 5,472 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc.
Barclays PLC Acquires 5,472 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc.
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 48,470 Shares of Vereit Inc
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 48,470 Shares of Vereit Inc
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 2,872 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc.
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 2,872 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report