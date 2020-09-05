Zacks: Analysts Expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.08. Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 587.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 532.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

MIDD stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.66.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

