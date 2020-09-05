GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. GameStop traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 14344500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Get GameStop alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $13,337,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 644.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 338,335 shares during the period.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.