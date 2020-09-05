Barclays PLC Acquires 5,472 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,778.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

