State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 48,470 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Vereit worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vereit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 2.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.