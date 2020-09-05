State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 2,872 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of FLIR Systems worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

FLIR stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.45.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

