State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $27,936,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after buying an additional 728,670 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,043,000 after buying an additional 441,732 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rollins by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 168,904 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $54.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

