State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

