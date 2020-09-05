Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,542.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,687.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

