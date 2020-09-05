Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in IPG Photonics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $184.02. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,420 shares of company stock worth $5,934,124. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

