Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,234,000 after buying an additional 389,084 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,978,000 after purchasing an additional 124,418 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,286,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,355,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

CINF opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

