Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,422 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,434,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Ares Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ares Management by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,981,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 305,233 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 31,887 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,297,482.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $356,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,912,895 shares of company stock valued at $74,820,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

