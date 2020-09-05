Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 195 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 263.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 118.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 517,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 224,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 511,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,261,000 after buying an additional 84,667 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $826.89 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.26. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

