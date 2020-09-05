Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMP opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

