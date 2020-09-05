Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of SpartanNash worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SpartanNash by 46.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.37 on Friday. SpartanNash Co has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $724.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1925 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $63,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $337,410 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.