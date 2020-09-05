Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 329,486 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,264 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,244 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 880,849 shares during the period.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.