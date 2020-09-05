Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,753 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 304,369 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 244.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 246,053 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $5,181,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 412.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 244,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 196,516 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 178,526 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.