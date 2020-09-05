California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 531,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 105,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $97.36 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.38. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. The firm’s revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

