California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Tapestry worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after buying an additional 2,046,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 156.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $114,045,000 after buying an additional 5,366,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,834,380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPR stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

