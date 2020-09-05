California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,972 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 202.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE HE opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.10.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.