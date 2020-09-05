Amalgamated Bank Takes $192,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $781,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 294.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $1,422,000.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of SPCE opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

