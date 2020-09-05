Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Rock Tech Lithium Inc (CVE:RCK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.69. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 22,610 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95.

About Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 41 leases and 283 claim units covering 5,762 hectares of area located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project located in Sonora, Mexico.

