Etrion (TSE:ETX) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Etrion SA (TSE:ETX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.29. Etrion shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 3,710 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,159.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.89 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Etrion SA will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

