MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $197,620.52 in Stock

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $197,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,816,446.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MYRG opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. MYR Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after purchasing an additional 279,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 761,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

