Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.42. Vince shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNCE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vince from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vince by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vince in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vince in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vince in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vince in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

