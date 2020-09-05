Stephen H. Kay Sells 1,325 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $235,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ROKU opened at $159.91 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $185.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.87 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.68.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

